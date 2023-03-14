Myki Joins 98 Rock

AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO has named MYKI as its midday show effective immediately. She replaces CARLOTA, who recently left the station.

Commented station Brand Manager AARON ROBERTS, “It's an exciting time at KRXQ as we welcome MYKI to middays. We look forward to adding her to our live and local programming lineup and watching her connect with our listeners every day.”

Added MYKI, “I am absolutely grateful for this opportunity. I love SACRAMENTO and everyone here at AUDACY. Knowing I am continuing the legacy that PAT MARTIN built here at 98 ROCK, I am honored to carry this torch, representing the FILIPINX and LGBTQ+ communities.”

MYKI ANGELINE's professional career spans from television, movies to radio, joining AUDACY in 2020. She has been featured in the films “Mamaboy” and “Ball Buster,” and she hosted the television show, “Soapbox TV!,” a political program for ACCESS SACRAMENTO.

The NORTHERN CALIFORNIA native is a queer, vegan FILIPINA mom who loves the local music scene, martial arts and her daughter. She has performed onstage as a singer for the cover band REPEAT OFFENDER, the drummer for BITCHKRAFT, and guitarist for THE WHITE SUITS. Her radio career began in 2011 at V103 ROCK, an underground internet rock station, where she hosted “Afternoon Indie” for over two years. Afterwards, she hosted onsite interviews at events like “Concerts in the Park” and the “Aftershock Festival.” As a public speaker, she has been invited to speak on various music panels and judging "battle of the bands" contests and her lectures at SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY resulted in her inclusion in the 2018 journalism textbook “Writing & Reporting The News For The 21st Century.” In 2020, she created her second podcast, "The Bad FILIPINO."

MYKI also volunteers at the non-profit organization GIRLS ROCK SACRAMENTO. As a volunteer, she teaches self-defense during the summer camps, and in 2021 became a board member. In 2022, MYKI was presented with the SHE ROCKS “WARRIOR” AWARD for her outstanding work and philanthropy during the SHE ROCKS AWARDS in ANAHEIM, CA.

