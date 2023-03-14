Jonas Wikstrom

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SCANDINAVIA has promoted JONAS WIKSTROM to Managing Director of the NORDICS, succeeding MARTIN INGESTROM, who will remainwiththe company as Chairman until his retirement in JUNE. Both executives will report to UMPG COO MARC CIMINO.

WIKSTROM will oversee UMPG’s creative and business operations in the NORDICS. Most recently, he served as EVP A&R /Creative where he led the team’s A&R success and creative strategy in the territory. He started at UMPG in 2002 and has been responsible for UMPG NORDICS A&R and creative operations throughout his tenure. His signings include SEBASTIAN INGROSSO and AXWELL & STEVE ANGELLO (SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA), among others. In 2014, WIKSTROM established SWEDEN MUSIC, a JV between UMPG and UMG that acts as publisher, label and management for SEINABO SEY and VARGAS & LAGOLA, among others.

Said CIMINO: “We are delighted to have JONAS step into the role of Managing Director, UMPG SCANDINAVIA. Having had the great benefit of learning from the best-in-class, MARTIN INGESTROM, JONAS has been a vital part of our company over the last 20 years and is best positioned to lead our NORDICS’ operations to new heights. JODY GERSON and I are excited to watch him flourish as a leader of our teams there.”

Added WIKSTROM, “UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SCANDINAVIA is, by virtue of our team, songwriters and broad catalog, a leading music publishing company in every way, both locally and globally. I have the greatest respect for MARTIN's long-term efforts in managing UMP NORDICS towards that position over the years and, with gratitude to JODY GERSON and MARC CIMINO, I look forward to building upon our success as we move forward. Alongside our talented clients and colleagues, it’s a privilege to continue growing UMPG’s value and reaching new goals with the music we so proudly represent.”

Previously serving as President, NORDIC Region for UMPG SCANDINAVIA, INGESTROM continues with the company in an elevated role as Chairman of the NORDICS. Having spent three decades with UMPG, INGESTROM founded the company’s NORDIC presence in 1993, then as MCA MUSIC PUBLISHING. Under his leadership and direction, the company has since grown to become the largest music publishing company in the territory.

Said INGESTROM: “After more than 40 fantastic years in the music industry, of which the last 30 as Managing Director of UMP NORDICS, I am proud to be taking on the role of Chairman until JUNE 2023. I hired JONAS 20 years ago and he has done an excellent job of developing our A&R department and creative work. His promotion to Managing Director is very well-deserved and reflects his longtime commitment to our talented songwriters and wonderful company. I want to thank JODY GERSON and MARC CIMINO for their support, and our amazing UMP NORDICS team for their continued dedication to all we have built together.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SCANDINAVIA is home to the music of ABBA, ROBYN, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, THE CARDIGANS, VARGAS & LAGOLA, SEINABO SEY and many more.

