The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME (TRHOF) kicked off its annual membership drive TODAY (3/14) with the announcement of its 2023 nomination and voting schedule, as well as the date of the organization’s annual INDUCTION CEREMONY and RADIO REUNION weekend.

From now through APRIL 15th, friends, fans, and followers of TEXAS radio may become voting members of the TRHOF for the reduced fee of $25 for the first year and $20 each year thereafter. Beginning JUNE 1st, any voting member of the TRHOF in good standing may nominate a worthy broadcaster for this annual recognition. Following the vetting of those nominations by an internal committee of TRHOF inductees, final voting by the voting membership will take place from JULY 20th to 31st. The 2023 INDUCTION CLASS will be announced on AUGUST 1st, in advance of their induction on NOVEMBER 4th at the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING & COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX.

Said TRHOF Executive Dir. DOUG HARRIS, “The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME has experienced explosive growth in the last three years. We credit this progress to the revitalization of our Executive and Advisory boards, a robust calendar of programs and events, and our expanded outreach to every corner of the TEXAS radio landscape. We welcome the involvement of all who recognize the impact that radio makes on the lives of TEXANS and invite all who respect our mission and guidelines to participate in our selection process.”

Complete information on voting requirements and inductee eligibility is available at www.TRHOF.net.

