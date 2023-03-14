New Show

SUITERADIO is adding the DAN GALLO SHOW to its Country daypart lineup, starting MARCH 27th. The five hour per day, six day a week show, THE GALLO GO-ROUND, is delivered via SYNCHRONICITY, with spot clearance handled by KEY NETWORKS.

GALLO, a TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME member and HOUSTON radio veteran, most recently did mornings on COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/HOUSTON.

SUITERADIO OM of Country Programming ROWDY YATES said, “What separates us from others in this space is our focus on the personalities, first, foremost and always. We do not cover shifts. We offer shows -- and damn good ones.”

SUITERADIO CFO PAT FANT added, “What is so impressive is the seamless transition between our custom crafted content, and the local radio stations’ programming, music and commercials. He really becomes a integral part of your radio station. DAN will be ideal for the middle of the day, but the show is strong enough to run in either drive time if that is where your greatest need might be.”

