Catling & Josephson

SESAC MUSIC GROUP has acquired AUDIOSALAD, which will remain based in NEW YORK CITY and stay under the leadership of CEO IAIN CATLING and CTO DEANE THOMAS, functioning as a standalone business within the SESAC MUSIC GROUP.

CATLING said, “We are proud to bring the AUDIOSALAD platform and our technical expertise to the SESAC MUSIC GROUP. We look forward to building new capabilities together and providing the very best technology solutions and support to artists and labels, as we continue delivering independence to the industry.”



SESAC MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO JOHN JOSEPHSON said, “We are thrilled to have the AUDIOSALAD team as part of the SESAC MUSIC GROUP. Their passion and drive to provide the best service possible to independent labels, distributors and creators is unmatched, and we believe our partnership will support the continued growth of our multi-rights, multi-territory global rights management business.”

« see more Net News