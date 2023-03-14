AI Survey

A small-sample survey of 50 podcasters and almost 300 listeners by ACAST about the ethics of using ChatGPT or other AI tools in podcasting found a vast majority of the responding podcasters seeing nothing wrong in using AI to generate podcast content but the listeners more ambivalent about the prospect.

In the study, 84% of podcasters said it is ethical to use AI in any way and 16% said it is ethical only if it is used for idea generation; none said it is unethical. Meanwhile, 15% of listeners said the practice would be unethical, 36% said it is ethical for use in any way, and 49% said it is okay for idea generation only.

Meanwhile, 74% of the podcasters think AI will make content "much better," while 10% said it would make the content slightly better and 8% thought content won't change much; 4% each thought the content would be made slightly or much worse. Among listeners, 20% thought AI would make the content much better, 37% thought it would be slightly better, 28% thought it won't change much, 10% thought content would get slightly worse, and 4% thought it would get much worse.

“What makes podcasting so special is the intimate bond podcasters form with their listeners, which arises from authentic storytelling that fosters connection. It’s most important for podcasters not to jeopardize that bond,” said ACAST Commercial Insights Mgr, TOMMY WALTERS. “While podcasters may be ready to dive headfirst into AI technology, their listeners want them to use the technology to enhance -- not replace -- human thinking. Podcasters should use AI to help them plan their content, but they shouldn’t use it to automate the entire creative process.”

“Listeners are optimistic about the impact of AI, but they’re proceeding with caution,” added WALTERS. “Podcasters should honor that trust and not let AI encroach on the qualities that make their shows special.... Our research illustrates just how important it is for podcasters to truly know their audience if they want to harness the benefits of AI. Podcasters that form a deep relationship with their listeners and an open line of communication will have a clear understanding of what their listeners love about their show. That gives creators the intel they need on how they should and shouldn’t use AI.”

