Dennis

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS have named NBC UNIVERSAL LOCAL EVP of Digital Media LORA DENNIS as the recipient of their 2023 Digital Leadership Award.

DENNIS has been with NBC UNIVERSAL MEDIA since 2012, and is also a mentor/advisor for the COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL SPORTS TECH ACCELERATOR, and a member of the NAB DIGITAL OFFICER COMMITTEE.

The award will be presented at the NAB Hall of Fame ceremony at the NAB SHOW on APRIL 17th in LAS VEGAS.

« see more Net News