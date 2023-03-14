Charese Fruge, Alex Weaver

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to NASCAR and MOTOR RACING NETWORK Host/Reporter ALEX WEAVER.

What words of wisdom would WEAVER share with other women looking to make the move to motorsports? “Never stop being yourself. Comparison is the thief of joy. No opportunity is too small. Never stop being a student. Find your circle and support them fully.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about ALEX WEAVER. Read her story here.

