Silver Alert Issued

A frightening mystery is unfolding for the family and friends of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKTU/NEW YORK on air host SEAN 'HOLLYWOOD' HAMILTON, who reached out with news that his father-in-law, LAWRENCE ATCHISON, has gone missing.

ATCHISON was diagnosed with dementia about three years ago. On FEBRUARY 23rd, he reportedly left his home near SANTA ROSA, CA and has not been seen since.

HAMILTON tells ALL ACCESS, "The strange thing is that he was ONLY caught on two home cameras in an incredibly dense neighborhood. I've had to move my remote broadcast trailer to SANTA ROSA to be on-air live in NEW YORK from here in CALIFORNIA, all until my wife and I help figure this out and I help with all the local press. The local radio community has been absolutely outstanding in helping in the search. Especially DRAY LOPEZ at (SINCLAIR COMMUNICATIONS Alt-formatted) KSXY/SANTA ROSA and ANDRE DE CHANNES, COO at WINE COUNTRY BROADCASTING."

A Silver Alert was issued by local authorities and a GOFUNDME page has been set up to assist family and volunteers in their round-the-clock efforts to locate ATCHISON and return him home. A local newspaper, THE PRESS DEMOCRAT, has more on the story.





Atchison's Wife Speaking At A Vigil On Sunday

