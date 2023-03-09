Impact Of GPT And AI DJs On Radio

FUTURI's SVP/Content & Special Projects ZENA BURNS was the featured guest for TUESDAY morning's (3/14) session on language processing AI model GPT, and AI DJs for radio, currently a hot topic in the industry. The session, hosted by AUDACY's NICK STEELE packed a room full of radio executives concerned about what those things might mean for the business. The biggest question on everyone's mind was whether they will lead to a loss of jobs.

BURNS, whose company recently unveiled an AI voice product, explained the benefits of AI for syndicated personalities and how to use it to localize multiple markets. BURNS said that FUTURI's "Topic Pulse," can basically tell hosts what's trending in individual local markets. This can be used with AI to do the localizing. BURNS also said that the use of GPI and AI DJs can reduce the workload for smaller staff sizes with multiple responsibilities.

While the majority of the room was not in denial about that, the concept was compared to voice tracking and led to the inevitable conclusion: The technology is here and will only improve, so radio must learn to utilize it to its advantage without allowing it to eliminate the need for human interaction and creativity altogether.

There were examples shared of when AI will not be useful for radio, most importantly, breaking news. Ultimately, a live jock in the studio will be necessary when natural disasters, breaking news, or serious weather occurs.

Major concerns among the radio community are:

1. Will AI eliminate jobs?

2. Will it sound/feel authentic?

3. How will it tackle non-traditional revenue?

4. And as with all AI creations, how do we know the content is correct, and who ultimately owns it?

