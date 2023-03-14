Just Effing Do It

With competition for attention coming from so many sources, radio programmers at the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) were challenged TODAY (3/14) to be disruptive where it makes sense, and "Just Effing Do It." The panel, moderated by Country consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER's BECKY BRENNER, included BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95.1)/COLLEGE STATION, TX OM/PD ROB MACK, and BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER PD BRIAN MICHEL.

Focusing on talent, marketing, and music, the panel shared suggestions such as immersing your talent in the local culture and customs, letting them be entertaining, creating an on-air product that makes listeners feel like they must tune in or they will miss something, and looking for potential talent anywhere, not just traditional radio people.

Examples of taking risks on music included MACK playing MORGAN WALLEN on Top 40, with MICHEL cautioning that if you are going to do something such as that, four spins in overnights will not have an impact. He added that the fight is not an audio battle but a fight for entertainment shares.

While admitting that some of the tactics cannot be measured directly, MICHEL said it comes down to the "affinity that the community has for your brand." The question asked was: If your radio station went away tomorrow, would anyone miss it? If the answer is no, then take some risks, put the community first, and shake things up.

