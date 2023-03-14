Fred Jacobs Has The Knowledge That You Need

One of the favorite sessions each year at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is the public debut of radio's largest listener survey: TECHSURVEY 2023, chock full of incredible must-see, must-hear, must-know, must-learn data gleaned with the help of over 400 participating stations in virtually every major format. This session is presented by JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS

JACOBS MEDIA's TECHSURVEY 2023 -- Lots To Learn To Make Your Future Brighter

JACOBS MEDIA's TECHSURVEY 2023 will provide valuable insight into what your radio listeners are thinking:

What are the most important secondary distribution outlets for radio (mobile, smart speakers), and how can stations adjust their messaging to best take advantage of listening opportunities?

In a media environment of seemingly exponential choices, what is it about broadcast radio that continues to drive tune-in and even loyalty? How can stations in any format lean-in to their strengths – and skirt around their inherent weaknesses?

When consumers want to hear a particular music style (ex: Country, Classic Rock, Hip-Hop), or “spoken word” programming, where do they tune first – satellite radio, a streaming platform, or a radio station – and why? What are the key benefits that differentiate radio from its growing number of competitors?

In-car listening continues to be challenged by more choices in dashboard infotainment systems. What messages can broadcast radio stations utilize in metadata to make better connections with drivers and passengers?

More stations are adopting “mobile first” strategies, so how can radio mobile apps best provide added value and satisfaction to listeners? Which features are most important – by format and by demographic?

Most listeners subscribe to at least one content subscription service – audio, video, or both. Can radio broadcasters reap any benefits from the “subscription economy?”

What does AI mean for radio’s future?

And, so much more!

Virtual vs Live Addresses The High Cost Of Travel, Hotels, Meals And More

