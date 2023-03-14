Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold & Korn Will Headline

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS' AFTERSHOCK 2023 is set for SACRAMENTO’s DISCOVERY PARK on OCTOBER 5-8, 2023 and will feature 95-plus bands over four full days with headlining performances from GUNS N’ ROSES, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and KORN.

The weekend lineup will also include GODSMACK, PANTERA, INCUBUS, LIMP BIZKIT, MEGADETH, RANCID, THE CULT, I PREVAIL and many more. Returning as host for the second year is SIRIUSXM's JOSE MANGIN.

GODSMACK’s SULLY ERNA said, “GODSMACK is coming in hot this year. Come join us and GUNS N' ROSES! TOOL! KORN! and so many other killer bands at this year’s massive AFTERSHOCK! We can’t wait for everyone to hear our new album 'Lighting Up The Sky', which just came out! LET’S DO THIS!!!”

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS CEO DANNY HAYES said, “We are so excited for what will be the biggest AFTERSHOCK in the festival’s 11-year history. We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of SACRAMENTO and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases SACRAMENTO to attendees from all over the globe.”

For passes, info and the schedule for AFTERSHOCK 2023, go to AFTERSHOCKFESTIVAL.com.

« see more Net News