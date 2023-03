B-Dub (l) with Brothers Osborne

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' B-DUB RADIO show has added two new affiliates, PRITCHARD BROADCASTING CORP's Country KDMG (BIG COUNTRY 103.1)/BURLINGTON, IA and ALPHA MEDIA's Country KZKX (NEW COUNTRY KX96.9)/LINCOLN, NE. Both stations will air the show six nights a week, MONDAY through SATURDAY.

The news was announced during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE.

