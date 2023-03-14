Carter

NIK CARTER has exited SIRIUSXM, where he has been hosting an evening show on the FACTION TALK channel.

CARTER is a veteran of WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK) and WRXP/NEW YORK, WFNX and WBCN/BOSTON, WDGE/PROVIDENCE, VH1 CLASSIC, and the syndicated "ON TAP WITH NIK CARTER" and "NOTHINBG SACRED"; at SIRIUSXM, CARTER co-hosted "FEEDBACK" on VOLUME since 2016 and, after that channel ended last year, moved to evenings at FACTION TALK. He is also a prolific voiceover and imaging specialist, including imaging for SIRIUSXM CLASSIC REWIND, WXRT/CHICAGO, WDRC-F/HARTFORD, WNEW/NEW YORK, and several other stations,

Reach NIK at rockvoxxx@gmail.com or (617) 834-8459.

