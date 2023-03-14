Burns, Cohen, Mitchem And SImon

Female radio and record executives shared the struggles they faced while rising through the ranks during TODAY's (3/14) COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR panel, "I'm Not Bossy. I'm The Boss: How These Women Have Navigated Their Male-Dominated Industries."

FUTURI's SVP/Content & Special Projects ZENA BURNS moderated the session at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL, which featured WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN. PEARL RECORDS GM LESLY SIMON and iHEARTRADIO EVP/Programming, THEA MITCHEM. Each provided great examples or advice on how to face the challenges head on.

Among the main takeaways from the session:

Leadership, vision and responsibility grow good teams and serve the audience. Women cannot fade into the background because they don't want to "make waves." They must speak up. When negotiating a deal or a raise for yourself, know your metrics and value of what you contribute to your company's success. Tell them what you think you're worth, and be prepared to walk away if it doesn't work for you. Develop a tribe to lean on in the industry. This may also include men. People who want you to succeed will be happy for your success. Leaders don't need to beat people into submission. The biggest assets you have as a woman are the nurturing instinct, empathy, and the ability to listen and understand. Have the foresight to see what's coming down the line. For men, be an ally. Support women and acknowledge their ideas and comments.



