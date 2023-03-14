Arica Ng (Photo: Warner Chappell Music)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has appointed ARICA NG President, ASIA PACIFIC, based in HONG KONG and reporting to WCM Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT.

NG will be responsible for overseeing WCM’s operations across ASIA PACIFIC, developing and implementing strategies that will strengthen the company’s position as one of the region’s leading music publishing companies.

Commented NG, “I am absolutely delighted to be leading WARNER CHAPPELL ASIA PACIFIC. As a passionate music enthusiast and advocate for diversity, I am excited to steward our talented and dedicated team to amplify the voices of the region's songwriters, providing them with a platform to showcase their incredible talents. Together, we will take WARNER CHAPPELL ASIA PACIFIC to new heights and make a meaningful impact on the world through music.”

Added MOOT, "We are very pleased to welcome ARICA to the WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC family. Her incredible breadth of music and tech expertise coupled with her regional-wide perspective is a real win for us. She will be invaluable as we invest in our global growth and accelerate our drive into the region, fostering greater collaboration between local and international songwriters.”

WCM Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL said, “ASIA PACIFIC is a diverse and vibrant region that boasts some of the best songwriters and creators in the world. ARICA’s leadership, outstanding experience, and incredible track record will help WARNER CHAPPELL and our songwriters achieve tremendous success.”

NG brings close to 20 years of experience in the music and tech industries to this role. She joins from META, where she was the group’s Head Of Music Business Development, ASIA PACIFIC, spearheading the launch of music initiatives across the META family of apps, including FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and OCULUS in ASIA PACIFIC.

NG was also GOOGLE’s Head Of Music Publishing, ASIA PACIFIC, in charge of music publishing partnerships for both YOUTUBE and GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC in the region. She started at GOOGLE as its Head Of Music Partnerships, GREATER CHINA & SOUTH EAST ASIA, and was responsible for helping launch and build out YOUTUBEMUSIC’s regional teams.

She has also held senior roles at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, NOKIA and SINGTEL across ASIA. NG holds a BSc degree in Business Management from the UNIVERSITY OF BRADFORD, as well as an executive MBA given out jointly by BROWN UNIVERSITY and IE BUSINESS SCHOOL.

