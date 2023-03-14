Chiang (Photo: Courtesy Johnny Chiang)

PANDORA Sr. Dir./Country Programming JOHNNY CHIANG is expanding his role to also oversee Country music programming at sister company SIRIUSXM. In this role, CHIANG will be reporting to SIRIUSXM PANDORA GM & SVP/Music Programming STEVE BLATTER.

CHIANG joined PANDORA last summer from a brief stint at VP/Radio Promotions and Artist Development at RED STREET RECORDS (NET NEWS 6/27/22). Prior to joining RED STREET in JANUARY of 2022, he spent 29 years with COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON, where he was Dir./Operations, overseeing Country KKBQ (93Q), Classic Rock KGLK (106.9/107.5 THE EAGLE) and Classic Country KTHT (97.1 COUNTRY LEGENDS). He had also been format leader for COX's Country stations since 2020.

At SIRIUSXM, he assumes duties previously held by Sr. Dir./Programming J.R. SCHUMANN, who departed the company last JULY (NET NEWS 6/22/22). SIRIUSXM VP/Programming DARRIN SMITH had been overseeing the Country channels on an interim basis since then.

