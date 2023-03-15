Bought By UMG

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has acquired British classical label, HYPERION RECORDS. UMG already owns the classical labels DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON and DECCA CLASSICS.

Founded by the late FRED PERRY in 1980, HYPERION will be a stand-alone label with UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK, along with DECCA CLASSICS and MERCURY KK. SIMON PERRY, son of founder FRED PERRY, is the label's Director.

