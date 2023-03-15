Winners

"LAS CULTURISTAS" was named Podcast of the Year as the iHEARTPODCAST AWARDS were handed out TUESDAY night (3/14) in an event hosted by podcast host and actor BRIAN BAUMGARTNER ("THE OFFICE") and aired on iHEARTRADIO stations and streamed on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK.

Podcast of the Year Award: “LAS CULTURISTAS”

Best Overall Ensemble: “SMARTLESS”

Best Business & Finance Podcast: “PLANET MONEY”

Best Comedy Podcast: “WHY WON'T YOU DATE ME”

Best Crime Podcast: “BELIEVE HER”

Best Pop Culture Podcast: “DECODER RING”

Best Food Podcast: “THE SPORKFUL”

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: “MAINTENANCE PHASE”

Best History Podcast: “YOU'RE WRONG ABOUT”

Best Kids & Family Podcast: “WOW IN THE WORLD”

Best Music Podcast:“QUESTLOVE SUPREME”

Best News Podcast: “THE DAILY”

Best Fiction Podcast: “WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE”

Best Sports Podcast: “THE DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW”

Best Science Podcast: “RADIOLAB”

Best Technology Podcast:“PIVOT”

Best Ad Read Podcast: “CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND”

Best Overall Host: NICOLE BYER

Best Political Podcast: “NPR POLITICS PODCAST”

Best TV & Film Podcast:“FILMS TO BE BURIED WITH”

Best Spanish Language Podcast: “CIUDAD MÁGICA”

Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast: “BEAUTIFUL STORIES FROM ANONYMOUS PEOPLE”

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: “NATCH BEAUT”

Best Travel Podcast: “ATLAS OBSCURA”

Best Green Podcast: “TED CLIMATE”

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: “ON BEING”

Best Branded Podcast: “SMART TALKS WITH IBM”

Best Emerging Podcast: “SOUNDS LIKE A CULT”

Best International Podcast:“EL VIAJE”

Social Impact Icon Award: DR. LAURIE SANTOS AND DR. JOY HARDEN BRADFORD

Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award: KARA SWISHER

Innovator Icon Award: ASHLEY FLOWERS

