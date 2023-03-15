-
'Las Culturistas' Leads 2023 iHeartPodcast Award Winners
by Perry Michael Simon
March 15, 2023 at 5:28 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
"LAS CULTURISTAS" was named Podcast of the Year as the iHEARTPODCAST AWARDS were handed out TUESDAY night (3/14) in an event hosted by podcast host and actor BRIAN BAUMGARTNER ("THE OFFICE") and aired on iHEARTRADIO stations and streamed on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK.
The winners:
Podcast of the Year Award: “LAS CULTURISTAS”
Best Overall Ensemble: “SMARTLESS”
Best Business & Finance Podcast: “PLANET MONEY”
Best Comedy Podcast: “WHY WON'T YOU DATE ME”
Best Crime Podcast: “BELIEVE HER”
Best Pop Culture Podcast: “DECODER RING”
Best Food Podcast: “THE SPORKFUL”
Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: “MAINTENANCE PHASE”
Best History Podcast: “YOU'RE WRONG ABOUT”
Best Kids & Family Podcast: “WOW IN THE WORLD”
Best Music Podcast:“QUESTLOVE SUPREME”
Best News Podcast: “THE DAILY”
Best Fiction Podcast: “WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE”
Best Sports Podcast: “THE DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW”
Best Science Podcast: “RADIOLAB”
Best Technology Podcast:“PIVOT”
Best Ad Read Podcast: “CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND”
Best Overall Host: NICOLE BYER
Best Political Podcast: “NPR POLITICS PODCAST”
Best TV & Film Podcast:“FILMS TO BE BURIED WITH”
Best Spanish Language Podcast: “CIUDAD MÁGICA”
Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast: “BEAUTIFUL STORIES FROM ANONYMOUS PEOPLE”
Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: “NATCH BEAUT”
Best Travel Podcast: “ATLAS OBSCURA”
Best Green Podcast: “TED CLIMATE”
Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: “ON BEING”
Best Branded Podcast: “SMART TALKS WITH IBM”
Best Emerging Podcast: “SOUNDS LIKE A CULT”
Best International Podcast:“EL VIAJE”
Social Impact Icon Award: DR. LAURIE SANTOS AND DR. JOY HARDEN BRADFORD
Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award: KARA SWISHER
Innovator Icon Award: ASHLEY FLOWERS