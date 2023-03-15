Spadea

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON morning host BILL SPADEA's conservative video talk show is being added at a NEW JERSEY-centric streaming video channel. MEDIA FIRST GROUP's ON NEW JERSEY is adding "COMMON GROUND WITH BILL SPADEA" for live airing on THURSDAYS at 4:30p and on demand.

SPADEA said, "We have so many NEW JERSEY topics to tackle, and bringing my show, 'COMMON GROUND WITH BILL SPADEA,' to ON NEW JERSEY is a great way to reach a GARDEN STATE audience seeking to have a voice on the issues important to them."

MEDIA FIRST GROUP Partner GERALD D'AMBRA said, "BILL SPADEA takes on tough issues and brings together people from both sides. We're excited to work with BILL and his team to provide some great, interactive talk for our state."

MEDIA FIRST GROUP Partner LISA MARIE FALBO said, "'COMMON GROUND WITH BILL SPADEA' gives NEW JERSEY citizens a much-needed platform to air their opinions on what's happening around the GARDEN STATE. ON NEW JERSEY looks forward to welcoming BILL's brand of fire and passion to our channel."

The video company's press release made no mention of SPADEA's radio station or "day job" other than calling him the "top-rated morning drive host in NEW JERSEY."

