Free Concert

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and THE BLACK OPRY, a platform for Black musicians and fans of Americana, have announced a free concert FRIDAY, MARCH 24th at WORLD CAFE LIVE.

The concert will showcase performances from five winners for the first BLACK OPRY RESIDENCY, TYLAR BRYANT, DENITIA, GRACE GIVERTZ, THE KENTUCKY GENTLEMEN and SAMANTHA RISE featuring special guest FRANKIE STATON.

The event will be broadcast live on WXPN-FM and streamed online.





