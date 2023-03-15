Promotions

300 ENTERTAINMENT has promoted three of its executives, boosting RYAN MACTAGGART to SVP/Artist Development & Lifestyle Marketing, GARY "BOLO" SARGEANT to VP/Urban & Rhythm Promotion, and MICHAEL MCARTHUR to VP/A&R.

In a joint statement, Co-Presidents RAYNA BASS and SELIM BOUAB said that the trio are “dynamic team players with innovative ideas, respect for the culture, and unwavering support for our artists. They’re integral to the continued success and growth of 300 ENTERTAINMENT. We’d like to congratulate them as they embark on another chapter with the company in these new roles.”

“Since the beginning of 300 ENTERTAINMENT, the team has focused on empowering artists,” said MACTAGGART. “We’re really given the latitude to think outside of the box. (Co-Founder and 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT Chairman/CEO) KEVIN (LILES), RAYNA, and SELIM consistently enable us to break down boundaries and try new things. I’m excited to tell the stories of our artists and show them how to build careers. I grew up in MINNEAPOLIS a world away from the music industry, and now I live my dream every day at this amazing label.”

SARGEANT said, “We have a family bond at 300 ENTERTAINMENT that KEVIN, RAYNA, and SELIM have actively cultivated. This entire team understands and lives the culture. It inspires you to work as hard as possible. With anything I do for our artists, I always put every bit of myself into it. I touch every corner and do everything possible for us to win.”

MCARTHUR said, “I’ve known KEVIN for over 20 years and worked with him in different capacities. When the opportunity came to work with 300 ENTERTAINMENT, it furthered our commitment to make great songs with great artists. It’s incredible to work with SELIM and RAYNA. They are amazing, forward-thinking, cutting-edge, strong, and talented leaders. It feels like working with family, and the opportunity to make timeless music along with culturally relevant artistry is an honor and privilege.”

MacTaggart, Sargeant, McArthur



« see more Net News