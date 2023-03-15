Hart (Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM has signed KEVIN HART and his HARTBEAT production company to a new multi-year contract extension continuing the comedian/actor's LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO channel and his "GOLD MINDS WITH KEVIN HART" podcast (formerly "COMEDY GOLD MINDS"), which will premiere its third season with an airing of an interview with director RYAN COOGLER on LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO TONIGHT (3/15).

The deal also includes the launch of two new shows on LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO, one hosted by "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"'s PUNKIE JOHNSON and KIMBERLY "DICEY" DOUGLAS-MADISON, and the other, "ONE SONG WITH DIALLO AND LUXXURY," hosted by comedian DIALLO RIDDLE and music producer BLAKE "LUXXURY" ROBIN. The channel will in addition debut a previously unreleased solo standup album by the late BERNIE MAC, "BERNIE MAC: TAPES FROM A KING," to air on the channel for one month before a wider release.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SIRIUSXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of GOLD MINDS and the additions of PUNKIE, DIALLO, and BLAKE," said HART. "SIRIUSXM has been a valued relationship of mine and HARTBEAT’s for some time and the fact that we were able to launch GOLD MINDS and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind."

"As we advance our mission to keep the world laughing together, HARTBEAT is committed to growing our audio reach through high-impact entertainment that lives at the nexus of comedy and culture," said HARTBEAT CEO THAI RANDOLPH. "We are proud to expand our collaboration with SIRIUSXM and further develop our diverse library of fresh, funny, and dynamic audio content."

“Over the last five years, KEVIN has become a cornerstone of SIRIUSXM’s comedy programming, and we’re absolutely thrilled to deepen our relationship with KEVIN and the whole HARTBEAT team,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “As they’ve proven time and again, they have their finger on the pulse of the new, exciting, diverse voices in comedy, and our audience has clearly responded. We’re excited to remain KEVIN’s audio home as he continues to expand his comedy brand and listenership.”

« see more Net News