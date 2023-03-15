And The Winners Are...

The NAB's PILOT program has picked the three winners of its 2023 Innovation Challenge, cloud media storage product ICONIK from BACKLIGHT, video platform HOUR ONE, and social media management platform TSV ANALYTICS. The three will receive a trip to the 2023 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS, including exhibit space on the floor.

"HOUR ONE, BACKLIGHT, and TSV ANALYTICS stood out from an exceptional pool of Innovation Challenge applications that deliver practical and business benefits our industry can use today," said PILOT Executive Director JOHN CLARK. "These startups stood out as exceptional to our judges for the direct way in which they tackle immediate and future challenges with specific, ready-to-use solutions that can help broadcasters tell compelling stories. We look forward to seeing these impressive teams and their winning products on the NAB SHOW floor."

