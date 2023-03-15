Sandi Spika Borchetta

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) EVP/Creative SANDI SPIKA BORCHETTA will hit the dance floor to raise money for families experiencing homelessness during the 14th annual “Dancing for SAFE HAVEN” event on FRIDAY, APRIL 28th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. In partnership with her husband, BMLG Chairman/CEO SCOTTT BORCHETTA, the couple’s “Music Has Value” fund is also serving as a presenting sponsor for the fundraiser.

To raise donations for the event, which benefits SAFE HAVEN FAMILY SHELTER, the BORCHETTAs’ fund is offering two exclusive packages. The first is a recording contract with BMLG that encompasses worldwide distribution of a single to be written and produced alongside GRAMMY Award-winning and OSCAR-nominated producer JULIAN RAYMOND. The other is a private dinner and acoustic performance with BMLG artist BRANTLEY GILBERT.

Another music industry figure participating in the “Dancing for SAFE HAVEN” this year is SESAC’s SHANNAN HATCH. Each dancer is paired with a professional partner from THE BALLROOM OF NASHVILLE for the competition. Find more information and tickets here. Support BORCHETTA’s fundraising effort here.

