Shawna Spears (Photo: Christopher Paul Thompson / Venice Music)

TROY CARTER's VENICE MUSIC has named SHAWNA SPEARS VP/Brand Marketing, reporting to EVP/GM FADIA KADER.

Commented KADER, “SHAWNA is a rock star with an unmatched track record of successfully building the brands of some of music’s most notable names. We met at the beginning of her career and I have always been impressed with her unique ability to merge her creativity with a strong business sense. I’m thrilled to have such a well-rounded strategist and marketer who can take things from ideation to execution at VENICE as we continue to expand our position as the leading home for independent artists.”

SPEARS joins VENICE MUSIC from TIKTOK, where as the lead of artist and manager partnerships (Hip-Hop and R&B), she identified and activated collaboration opportunities, created and provided resources for the unmanaged emerging artist community and strategized and executed global marketing campaigns -- ultimately growing the platforms’ ecosystem and increasing the overall active artist rate and managed artist pool. Prior to TIKTOK, SPEARS held marketing and artist-facing roles at EPIC and INTERSCOPE and started her own creative agency, LEO ARROW AGENCY.

Added SPEARS, “I am thrilled to join VENICE MUSIC in a role that merges my experience and passion for artist advocacy in the independent space. A critical piece to an artist building and growing their career is their brand authenticity and the ability to connect with their audience in fresh ways. As a storyteller, this opportunity feels like a true full-circle moment.”

