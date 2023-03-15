Pickleball Time

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES is jumping on the pickleball bandwagon with the first "Pickleball Madness Tournament" on SATURDAY (3/18) at the AGAPE PICKLEBALL CENTER in FOUNTAIN VALLEY. Station hosts will compete in the event, with fans able to win prizes, see demonstrations and take lessons, and hang out in the beer garden with a live DJ and college basketball on TV.

“We are excited to introduce a new event to the ESPN LOS ANGELES community and team up with our partners to execute at the highest level,” said VP/Market Mgr. SAM PINES. “The Pickleball Madness Tournament is a perfect opportunity for ESPN LA fans to connect with our content team and engage in one of the most popular sports in the country. We are looking forward to the event coming to life on MARCH 18th."

