Audacy Tackles NCAA Basketball

AUDACY announced the return of “BETQL Countdown to Tip-Off,” a three-episode series of special men’s college basketball tournament programming airing on MARCH 18th and 25th and APRIL 1st from 8a-10a (ET) on BETQL NETWORK, AUDACY’s network of sports betting content heard across its broadcast portfolio and digital platforms.

Led by NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY, co-hosts of "You Better You Bet," “BETQL Countdown to Tip-Off” will serve as breakdowns of the men’s college basketball tournament, featuring a mix of sports betting insight. The show will also welcome talent from across AUDACY’s portfolio of sports stations.

The show on MARCH 18th will broadcast live from the BETMGM SPORTSBOOK at MANDALAY BAY RESORT AND CASINO in LAS VEGAS as part of AUDACY’s exclusive partnership with BETMGM.

Said AUDACY President Of Sports MIKE DEE, “The men’s college basketball tournament is the premier playoff tournament in AMERICAN sports and we’re excited to bring back this informative and entertaining program. Whether you’re trying to win your office pool or cash in on this year’s bracket, ‘Countdown to Tip-Off,’ NICK and KEN will have you covered with their expert analysis of all the madness this MARCH.”

