Bobby Caldwell (Photo: Rowell Marcos / Shutterstock.com)

Jazz musician and vocalist/songwriter BOBBY CALDWELL has passed away at 71 at home.

His wife MARY confirmed his death on TWITTER, "I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken."

His health issues were a result of having an adverse effect from an antibiotic.

CALDWELL was born in MANHATTAN, but raised in MIAMI by parents in the music industry, who hosted the variety show, "Suppertime."

He started his music career at the age of 17. His most popular song, "What You Won't Do For Love," hit the BILLLBOARD Top 10. The song has been sampled or covered more than 100 times.

CALDWELL also wrote music for movie soundtracks, featuring in "S1mOne" and "The Cooler."

Later in his career, he wrote for other musicians, including NATALIE COLE and NEIL DIAMOND.

He released his last album, "Cool Uncle," in 2015.

« see more Net News