LOS ANGELES' long-running ROCKAWAY RECORDS recently acquired the world’s largest collection of CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL memorabilia, including thousands of LPs, 45s, original test pressings, posters, autographed items and more.

One of the highlights of the newly acquired collection include a 1967 yellow label 45 by the band, pre-name change as THE GOLLIWOGS. This rare 45 is one of only six copies known to exist. Additional items include a FENDER STRATOCASTER signed by JOHN FOGERTY, RIAA platinum and gold award plaques, over 500 concert posters and hundreds of concert tickets and tour programs. For more information please visit www.rockaway.com or call (323) 664-3232 to set up an appointment.

Said ROCKAWAY RECORDS' WAYNE JOHNSON, “What an amazing collection, especially the pre-CREEDENCE stuff like a 1966 GOLLIWOGS concert flyer and a TOM FOGERTY & THE BLUE VELVETS 45 from 1961!”





