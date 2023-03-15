Micky Dolenz (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

MICKY DOLENZ will be the guest host on 60’s GOLD on SIRIUSXM, debuting on MONDAY, MARCH 20th at 7p (ET) on Channel 73.

Additional airings will be on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22nd at 1p (ET); THURSDAY, MARCH 23rd at 11p (ET); SATURDAY, MARCH 25th at 10a (ET), and SUNDAY, MARCH 26th at 3p (ET).

The one-time MONKEE chose all the music (BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD, THE BEATLES, JIMI HENDRIX, ANIMALS, EVERLY BROTHERS) for the show and tells some never-before-heard stories about the music and the artists.

DOLENZ's HEADQUARTERS tour kicks off APRIL 1st in ORLANDO.

