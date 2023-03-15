Special For Audacy Sports Stations

Several AUDACY Sports stations will air a three-episode NCAA men's basketball tournament betting show, "BETQL COUNTDOWN TO TIP-OFF," on MARCH 18th and 25th and APRIL 1st 8-10a (ET). The show, returning from last year, is hosted by BETQL NETWORK "YOU BETTER YOU BET" hosts NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY, with the MARCH 18th episode brodcasting live from the BETMGM SPORTSBOOK at MANDALAY BAY in LAS VEGAS.

“The men’s college basketball tournament is the premier playoff tournament in American sports and we’re excited to bring back this informative and entertaining program,” said AUDACY Pres./Sports MIKE DEE. “Whether you’re trying to win your office pool or cash in on this year’s bracket, ‘COUNTDOWN TO TIP-OFF,’ NICK and KEN will have you covered with their expert analysis of all the madness this MARCH.”

AUDACY Sports stations airing the show include WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA, WJZ-A/BALTIMORE, WEEI-F/BOSTON, WWKB-A (THE BET)/BUFFALO, WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO, WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND, KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS, KAMP-A (THE BET 1430AM)/DENVER, WXYT-A/DETROIT, WTPT-HD3/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, KIKK-A (THE BET)/HOUSTON, KWOD-A (THE BET)/KANSAS CITY, KLUC-HD2 (THE BET)/LAS VEGAS, KCBS-FM-HD2/LOS ANGELES, WMC-A (SPORTS TALK 790)/MEMPHIS, WKIS-HD3/MIAMI, WSSP-A (1250AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, News-Talk WWL-A-F and WWWL-A (THE BET)/NEW ORLEANS, WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK, WVKL-HD3/NORFOLK, WQMP-HD2/ORLANDO, WBEB-HD3/PHILADELPHIA, KMLE-HD3/PHOENIX, KDKA-A (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN) and KMTT-A (910 ESPN)/PORTLAND, WRNL-A (910 THE FAN)/RICHMOND, WROC-A (ESPN ROCHESTER)/ROCHESTER, KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO, KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO, KYKY-HD2/ST. LOUIS, WJFK (106.7 THE FAN) and WJFK-A (THE BET)/WASHINGTON, KFH-A-F/WICHITA, and WILK-HD2/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON.

