Starts March 22nd

A new 12-episode scripted thriller podcast from BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION and iHEARTPODCASTS, the third of a slate of podcasts under a partnership deal between the two companies, will tell a story of two teens whose remains are found in a TENNESSEE cave and a man sentenced to death for their murder. "THE MANTAWAUK CAVES," created by writer/director/producer DAN BUSH, will debut with two episodes on MARCH 22nd along with an original song, "A Killer Inside," by LERA LYNN, with subsequent episodes posting on WEDNESDAYS. JONATHAN TUCKER and EDI GATHEGI star in the series.

“We’re honored to continue our long-standing and fruitful relationship with BLUMHOUSE, and collaborate on a slate of new scripted shows, with ‘THE MANTAWAUK CAVES,’” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “Our listeners crave scripted series that take them into an entirely new universe and out of their day-to-day lives. ‘THE MANTAWAUK CAVES’ storyline and listening experience with 3D audio will transport our listeners into a thrilling, and at times frightening, universe.”

