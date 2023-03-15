Armuth

Financial advisor LENA ARMUTH is hosting a new podcast for SALEM's SENIORRESOURCE.COM, "RETIREMENT FOR REAL."

ARMUTH said, “Today’s investors deserve to know that investing is simple, affordable, and accessible to all!.... Collaborating with SENIOR RESOURCE was a no-brainer for me because our missions are so similar. My podcast is dedicated to empowering and educating retirees on personal finance and investing, and SENIOR RESOURCE helps me share this message with a broader audience. I'm thrilled to see my podcast has reached listeners from all across the country, and I remain steadfast in my commitment to giving real people the knowledge and tools they need to better understand investing and their finances in retirement.”

