New Series

Actor MANOLO CARDONA is the star and Executive Producer of a new podcast from SONORO. "CUBA 58: EL ULTIMO GRAN PREMIO" is a thriller in Spanish about FORMULA 1 racing and the Cuban revolution, a fictionalized account of the kidnapping of driver JUAN MANUEL FANGIO by FIDEL CASTRO's 26TH OF JULY MOVEMENT on the eve of the 1958 HAVANA GRAND PRIX. The show is produced by CARDONA, his 11:11 FILMS & TV, and SONORO.

“As a fan of FORMULA 1 and amazing global storytelling, I’m so excited to be part of CUBA 58: EL ÚLTIMO GRAN PREMIO,” said CARDONA. “I know fans will absolutely love this series, and I can’t wait to continue telling compelling Latinx-focused narratives with SONORO.”

« see more Net News