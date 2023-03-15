Film & TV Deal With SPIN

The deal between 101 STUDIOS and SPIN will focus on the production & development of new television and film projects along with podcasts.

101 STUDIOS COO DAVID HUTKIN said, “We are thrilled to be teaming up with the historic SPIN MAGAZINE. Their library is a treasure trove of the music industries deep history, and we can’t wait to bring these stories to audiences all over the world.”

SPIN CEO JIMMY HUTCHENSON said, “101 STUDIOS is truly a predominant force in the TV and film world. With SPIN’s longstanding presence on the pop culture and music scene, we are honored to partner with this seasoned group of producers, directors, and writers to turn SPIN’s incredible library and IP into exciting new films and television shows.”

