(L-R) Maynard, Koster, Bru And Hunt

Day three of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR continued TODAY (3/15) with a panel focused on engaging and growing a Gen Z and younger Millennial audience for radio and streaming, and the challenges faced by radio in this area, particularly Country radio, where the majority of listeners are over 40.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming MAYNARD hosted a panel featuring BIG LOUD Sr. Mgr./Streaming, BRITTANI KOSTER, AUDACY personality JOSH "BRU" BRUBAKER, and iHEART PD/National Brand Team DAN HUNT. In addition to the panelists, iHEART KAJA/SAN ANTONIO PD ALEK HALVERSON was in the room, where he was singled out often as one of the few programmers who spoke the Gen Z language.

MAYNARD began the questions with KOSTER, who distinguished the difference between decision making and communication for streaming vs. radio. The two are apparently very different beasts, and there's not a lot of communication between the two platforms. She noted that an artist's first contact with radio on average means dealing with someone over the age of 45, while an artist's first contact with streaming generally means dealing with people in their younger thirties.

MAYNARD then switched to an in depth Q&A with BRUBAKER about his impressive TIKTOK, INSTAGRAM, and just recently, YOUTUBE following. BRUBAKER explained that his following blew up when he posted a TIKTOK video during the pandemic of him dreaming while sleeping. After that, he began to focus his content more on his lifestyle than his radio show, but obviously figured out how to make them translate. BRUBAKER compared radio to TIKTOK videos, noting they are both quick clips of compelling content.

Just speak the language, be authentic, and do the work, BRUBAKER said. Gen Z wants to be connected to the artists, so be the host who can help make that happen.

Finally, MAYNARD explored the ways HUNT has managed to successfully groom and manage younger talent. HUNT said he's open to their ideas, willing to try, doesn't manage everyone the same, and actually makes a conscious effort to hire younger talent. He was optimistic about being able to hire back younger street teamers and college students as the industry recovers from the pandemic, which would open up a whole new line of younger talent willing to learn the trade.

