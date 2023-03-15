Lambert (Photo: Robert Ascroft for foureleven . agency)

In a surprise move, MIRANDA LAMBERT is departing her label of the last two decades, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE.

She shared the news with her fans on social media TODAY (3/15), writing, "Since I was 19 years old, SONY has been my home in NASHVILLE. Over the last 20 years together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible. I’m so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me, yet I wouldn’t be true to myself if I wasn’t constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity. With that in mind, I’ve decided to say goodbye to my SONY family. I can’t wait to see what the next adventure holds."

The post was accompanied by a collage of covers for nine albums she recorded for SONY. Sources told BILLBOARD that LAMBERT's post took SONY executives off guard.

