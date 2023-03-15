Podbean Free Virtual Event

Podbean will host a free virtual event with bestselling author SCOTT MAUTZ on "The Power Of Influence In Leadership," on TUESDAY, MARCH 21st at 6p (ET).

MAUTZ will discuss how leaders can create positive change and achieve results through influence, regardless of their position in the organization. He will share strategies and practical advice on how to lead effectively and build trust with teams.

Commented PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU, "PODBEAN is committed to supporting leaders in their professional development as our ENTERPRISE platform is a home for learning and development at top ENTERPRISE-level organizations. We are thrilled to host SCOTT MAUTZ for this event and in his keynote, attendees will learn valuable strategies to become more effective leaders and drive positive change within their organizations."

