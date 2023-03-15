Expanding Globally

PREMIERE NETWORKS has partnered with ZACH SANG to expand distribution of "THE ZACH SANG SHOW" to international radio stations. The show will be available as a four-hour weekday program for international-only radio stations, beginning MAY 1st.

Broadcasting from LOS ANGELES, SANG will be joined by co-host and executive producer JACOB CUMMINGS, formerly one of the highest-rated radio personalities in the UNITED ARAB EMIRATES on CHANNEL 4 DUBAI, as well as 91.9 SEA FM and NOVA 106.9 FM in AUSTRALIA. Affiliate stations will also have access to exclusive video content from the program.

As part of the agreement, SANG will also host a new, two-hour international weekend show, "The Best Of K-Pop With ZACH SANG, launching SATURDAY, MAY 6th.

Said SANG, “To build a daily, multiplatform show exclusively for radio stations all over the world is a dream come true, and to do it with one my closest friends and the brightest broadcaster I'll ever know, JACOB CUMMINGS, is an honor. Plus, working with TANYA JUHASZ and the whole crew at PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA is a luxury I never thought I'd have. I can't wait to work with each program director to properly personalize our show and win together.”

Added CUMMINGS, “There aren’t many moments in life where this level of excitement is felt. I’ve been in radio since I was 12 years old and what ZACH, myself and the team are about to create is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment! My passion for radio and creating engaging content runs so deep in my veins, and getting to work with ZACH SANG, who shares the same passion, is truly a blessing. We can’t wait to put on display what we’ve spent our lifetimes building.”

Added PREMIERE NETWORKS President JULIE TALBOT, “ZACH SANG has built a loyal following of music artists, celebrities and fans alike. His authentic and engaging brand connects with millions of listeners and followers across every platform, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand his reach around the world.”

International stations interested in affiliating with "THE ZACH SANG SHOW" should contact PREMIERE NETWORKS VP/International Business Development TANYA JUHASZ at international@premierenetworks.com.

« see more Net News