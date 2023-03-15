Shomby

In a matter of four years, book retailer BARNES & NOBLE has gone from an irrelevant chain of stores to one of the biggest comeback stories in business today, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS. Its book sales have vaulted way past their pre-pandemic levels, and it opened 16 new stores in 2022 and plans to open 30 in 2023.

Yet prior to 2020, the chain was “about as uncool as you could get,” SHOMBY says. It had drifted far away from its core business, selling toys, greeting cards and coffee. A new CEO, JAMES DAUNT, turned things around beginning with the motto, “If you want to sell books, you must love books,” and a philosophy of letting the individual store make decisions for themselves and putting readers first.

SHOMBY applies all of this to radio in his new column, “A 136-Year-Old Bookstore Teaches Us How To Be ‘Relevant.’” Among his key points: putting listeners first, finding and cultivating staffers who are passionate about radio and believe in the product, and allowing each station’s staff to help shape the radio station, its sound and its identity.

Read more in SHOMBY’s new column in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News