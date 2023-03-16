Fred Talk

JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS told COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) attendees on WEDNESDAY (3/15) that "the future ain't what it used to be" during his "FRED Talk" at the OMNI NASHVILLE. JACOBS quickly caught the room's attention when he was introduced by TAYLOR SWIFT, only to reveal that the intro clip was created by AI.

Sharing results from the 2022 TECHSURVEY, JACOBS told the audience that COVID was a game changer in how people are consuming radio and accelerated technology, including at home and the in-car listening experience. The survey conducted with 31,000 participants from more than 400 radio stations revealed that the appeal of music is secondary to the power of personalities.

Another COVID effect is that 57 percent of those surveyed agree that local presence is becoming radio's superpower. JACOBS cautioned that it is now more important than ever to hold a mirror up to the audience and reflect back to them.

Regarding the threat of AI to radio, JACOBS said, "This should be keeping you up at night," saying as far as its quality, "right now, today is the worst it is going to be."

« see more Net News