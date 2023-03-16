Moya

SELECT MANAGEMENT GROUP has acquired SPENCER MOYA's VOYAGE talent consultancy for an undisclosed price. MOYA, the former INTERSCOPE RECORDS Sr. Dir./Digital Marketing and INSTAGRAM executive, formed VOYAGE last year and will continue to run the company in LOS ANGELES as a standalone business, now including artist and talent management as well as consultant services, under SELECT ownership.

“I initially founded VOYAGE to empower artists and talent to tell stories online and create an authentic digital presence on the world's most powerful platforms, continuing my long-lasting effort to show artists and their teams how powerful a well-run digital strategy can be when thought of first and integrated fully into every part of an artist’s career,” said MOYA. “Given that mission, teaming up with SELECT MANAGEMENT GROUP was a truly organic fit for VOYAGE, and will supercharge our efforts to not only provide top-tier and best-in-class services to all of VOYAGE’s consultancy clients but also expand our service offerings to include artist VOYAGE. As we continue to invest in our global vision across both sides of our business, we are thrilled to have a trusted home at SELECT MANAGEMENT GROUP.”

“Spencer is creating an indispensable asset with VOYAGE,” said SELECT MANAGEMENT GROUP Partner LISA FILIPELLI. “As one of the most forward-thinking minds and executives in the digital space, SPENCER has created lasting relationships with some of the most successful artists in the world and has proven that he is extremely well-versed in helping artists build and maintain lasting careers through innovative digital marketing strategies. We have no doubt he will continue to do so as a manager. The decision to partner with SPENCER and his company VOYAGE further makes us a more powerful advocate for all of our clients.”

« see more Net News