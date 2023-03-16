New Show

Former U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM soccer players HEATHER O'REILLY and LORI LINDSEY are hosting a new show for SIRIUSXM FC. The weekly "PLAYED IN WITH HEATHER O'REILLY AND LORI LINDSEY" will air MONDAYS at 7p (ET) beginning MARCH 20th with a preview of the 2023 NWSL season.

"I am thrilled to join the SIRIUSXM FC team and launch this show,” said O’REILLY. “First of all, I am excited to be working with LORI again. We were teammates on the U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM for years and had approximately one million laughs together on trips and at the World Cup. I'm also thrilled to help bring women's soccer to the masses with Played In. The women's game is growing at an unprecedented rate globally, and it is important that listeners are kept in the conversation on SIRIUSXM, a platform with such a large reach.”

“I’m so excited to be joining forces again with my longtime friend and teammate, HEATHER O’REILLY, for our new show, PLAYED IN,” said LINDSEY. “I love this game and with the growth of the women’s game globally it only makes sense for it to be on a platform that reaches as many fans as SIRIUSXM does. So thank you to SIRIUSXM and I can’t wait to get started.”

“HEATHER and LORI are two of the best to play the game and they bring a tremendously experienced and entertaining perspective on soccer to SIRIUSXM FC,” said SIRIUSXM VP/Sports Programming ERIC SPITZ. “We are very excited to have them joining our team.”

