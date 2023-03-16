More Co-Sponsors

Twelve more members of the HOUSE have signed on as supporters of the anti-performance royalty Local Radio Freedom Act, giving the measure 167 co-sponsors in the HOUSE and 21 in the SENATE.

The new co-sponsors in the HOUSE are Reps. ROBERT ADERHOLT (R-AL), JOSH BRECHEEN (R-OK), DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX), BRETT GUTHRIE (R-KY), DAVID KUSTOFF (R-TN), GREG LANDSMAN (D-OH), BARRY LOUDERMILK (R-GA), MORGAN LUTTRELL (R-TX), GREGORY MEEKS (D-NY), MARY MILLER (R-IL), MIKE TURNER (R-OH), and ROGER WILLIAMS (R-TX-25).

