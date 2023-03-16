Coslov

REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted SVP/Marketing Strategy ALEX COSLOV to EVP/Marketing Strategy for REPUBLIC RECORDS and Head of Marketing for MERCURY RECORDS, based in NEW YORK.

REPUBLIC Co-President JIM ROPPO said, “ALEX intimately understands his artists at a core level. He speaks their language and immerses himself in their respective worlds for every single release. This is his superpower. By doing so, he develops innovative campaigns that reflect their identities and, simultaneously, engage audiences from a fresh perspective. It’s an honor to announce his promotion.”

MERCURY Pres. TYLER ARNOLD said, “We are thrilled to officially welcome ALEX to the MERCURY family. He is one of the most innovative and forward thinking executives in our industry and has already played an integral role in the success of our artists’ careers. We cannot wait to shape this next chapter of MERCURY RECORDS together.”

COSLOV said, “When people ask what sets REPUBLIC apart, the answer is pretty simple -- (CEO) MONTE (LIPMAN), (Pres./COO) AVERY (LIPMAN), (Co-Pres.) WENDY (GOLDSTEIN) and JIM (ROPPO) are the true REPUBLIC difference. MONTE and AVERY know how to win better than anyone. JIM is my mentor, and it is a privilege to call him that. I value his leadership, counsel, and knowledge over anyone. TYLER and (LOS ANGELES GM) BEN (ADELSON) are two of the smartest, most accomplished, and thoughtful executives I have ever worked with. We have been close collaborators for 5 years now and I can't wait for this next chapter building MERCURY RECORDS together.”

