Too Much, Soon Enough

AUDIBLE's latest scripted fiction podcast is a "dark romantic comedy," "EXCESSIVE," created by DAN ROBERT and set for a MARCH 23rd debut as an AUDIBLE exclusive.

The show stars "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"'s CHLOE FINEMAN, JOSHUA JACKSON, KIM CATRALL, AMY SEDARIS, LONI LOVE, DEBBIE ALLEN, HEIDI GARDNER, MEREDITH HAGNER, and GUILLERMO DIAZ in a story about a woman whose behavior is described as "too much," a trip to LAS VEGAS, a disappearing romantic interest, and a barrage of text messages she sends to her missing beau.

