Tickets On Sale Now

The inaugural COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL is set to take place on NOVEMBER 11-12 on the grounds of MIAMI MARINE STADIUM on KEY BISCAYNE. This year's lineup includes headliners THOMAS RHETT, SAM HUNT, CHRIS YOUNG, LEE BRICE, and LAINEY WILSON.

The two-day event will also feature performances from up-and-coming artists as well as fan favorites RANDY HOUSER, CHRIS LANE, LOCASH and ELLE KING. RESTLESS ROAD, BLANCO BROWN, JOSH ROSS, HAILEY WHITTERS, and DAVID J are also on the bill, along with two acts with MIAMI roots, Country-Latin duo KAT & ALEX and NEON UNION.

WILSON said, “It’s official! I will see y’all in sunny MIAMI at the COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL this NOVEMBER. We’re gonna be right on the water, so bring your boots, bring your hats and bring your boats."

TONY ALBELO, CEO of festival organizer ENGAGELIVE!, said, “With an incredible lineup of the top Country music artists and a picturesque waterfront venue that has a long history of iconic Country music shows, including JIMMY BUFFETT and KENNY ROGERS among others, we are confident that COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL will be a must-attend event for years to come."

Tickets are on sale now.





