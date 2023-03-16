Adele (Photo: Fred Duval/Shutterstock.com)

NETFLIX has released the ADELE: 30 GREATEST MOMENTS documentary which counts down the singer's 30 greatest moments of her career, spanning from her first album release in 2008 to her return to the spotlight last year. The release will take viewers through the release of all her albums and a look behind the scenes at some of her best known hits. It also features insight from UK music industry execs, including JOOLS HOLLAND and GARETH MALONE, as well as a few of ADELE's former teachers.

ADELE broke records by sweeping six GRAMMY's in 2012 for her second album 21, which featured hits like "Someone Like You" and "Rolling in the Deep." She has the most GRAMMY AWARDS won in a single year by a female British act.

In addition to the NETFLIX release, the singer/songwriter is in talks to extend her LAS VEGAS residency at THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE which was set to wrap on MARCH 25th. It's reported the artist has been offered $1.2 Million a night to perform additional shows closer to the holidays this year.

